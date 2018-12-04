Apple names Donut County and Gorogoa best iOS games of 2018

Newsbrief: Apple has named its best apps and games of 2018, and among the winners are Jason Robert's sumptuous hand-drawn puzzler Gorogoa and Ben Esposito's quirky town-gobbler Donut County.

Gorogoa was named game of the year on iPad, while Donut County received the same honor on iPhone.

The Voxel Agents' surreal, time-bending jaunt The Gardens Between was named Mac game of the year, and Team Alto's mesmerizing sandboarding adventure Alto's Odyssey also scooped up the Apple TV game of the year award.

You can check out the full list of winners by clicking this rather enticing link (opens in App Store).