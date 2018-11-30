Get an inside look at the making of Destiny 2: Forsaken at GDC 2019

Bungie recently released a big overhaul to its biggest game yet in the form of Destiny 2: Forsaken, and at next year's Game Developers Conference you'll get a frontrow seat to see how they pulled it off.

In this special Design track talk on "Designing Gambit Mode in 'Destiny 2: Forsaken'", Bungie senior technical designer Peter Sarrett will dive into how Forsaken's flagship new Gambit mode was created.

He'll talk about how and why each component of the mode came to be, how the team iterated on that component, and why they made the decisions they made. It's the story of a passionate, empowered team that set out to create one thing, but stumbled into success by throwing out one of their initial design pillars. It's the story of development gone delightfully right.

