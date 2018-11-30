Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
December 4, 2018
Get an inside look at the making of Destiny 2: Forsaken at GDC 2019

December 4, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Design

Bungie recently released a big overhaul to its biggest game yet in the form of Destiny 2: Forsaken, and at next year's Game Developers Conference you'll get a frontrow seat to see how they pulled it off.

In this special Design track talk on "Designing Gambit Mode in 'Destiny 2: Forsaken'", Bungie senior technical designer Peter Sarrett will dive into how Forsaken's flagship new Gambit mode was created.

He'll talk about how and why each component of the mode came to be, how the team iterated on that component, and why they made the decisions they made. It's the story of a passionate, empowered team that set out to create one thing, but stumbled into success by throwing out one of their initial design pillars. It's the story of development gone delightfully right. 

For more details on this talk (and many more!) check out the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC week, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

