Learn to do cheap, high-quality facial scans the State of Decay 2 way at GDC 2019

Interested in applying photogrammetric techniques to your next project, but don't have the cash for fancy equipment? There's a great talk at the 2019 Game Developers Conference that you should check out.

Undead Labs technical artist Matt Heiniger will be delivering a Visual Arts track talk on "Low Cost Facial Scanning Using Photogrammetry in 'State of Decay 2'" that's basically intended to give you a crash course in low-budget, high-quality photogrammetry for scanning faces into your work.

Notably, Heiniger will show you how to get clean, usable 3D face scans using a single camera and minimal equiment. He'll also share share lessons learned from two years and over 200 faces scanned, and an up-close look at the photogrammetry rig used by Undead Labs to fill out the cast of its hit 2018 zombie apocalypse survival game State of Decay 2.

It's shaping up to be a fantastic talk, and you can find the full details over on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC week, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa