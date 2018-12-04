Valve's Steam Link app lands on Raspberry Pi

Newsbrief: Valve has rolled out Raspberry Pi support for its Steam Link app in beta, allowing anyone with access to the microcomputer the ability to remotely tap into an instance of Steam on another machine running on the same network.

In a brief blog post, the company shared the command line needed to install the app on the device, along with instructions to get it up and running, but the process is fairly straightforward.

While Steam Link itself debuted as a physical plug-n-play box, Valve has since discontinued the physical streaming kit in favor of apps for smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs (though the iOS version of the app notably was rejected from the App Store earlier this year).