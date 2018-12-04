PUBG Mobile grabs Best Game in 2018 Google Play Awards

Google Play has announced its Best Apps of 2018, a list that includes a good number of games released on the mobile platform this year. This year’s awards were split across 10 categories, half of which dealt specifically with mobile games.

All in all, PUBG Mobile was voted the overall Best Game of 2018, an especially notable selection since the game’s most apparent competitor, Fortnite, opted to bypass the official Play Store entirely for its Android release.

PUBG Mobile also snagged one of five awards in the Most Competitive Games category, alongside Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realm War, Dragon Ball Legends, Asphalt 9, and Badland Brawl.

Each of the other three categories, Most Innovative Games, Best Indie Games, and Most Casual Games, offer five top winners as well, though the lists themselves don’t appear to be ranked. Those winners are as follows, while a full rundown of the top apps can be found on Google Play’s website:

Most Innovative Games

Best Indie Games

Most Casual Games