Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 4, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 4, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 4, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

PUBG Mobile grabs Best Game in 2018 Google Play Awards

PUBG Mobile grabs Best Game in 2018 Google Play Awards

December 4, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
December 4, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie

Google Play has announced its Best Apps of 2018, a list that includes a good number of games released on the mobile platform this year. This year’s awards were split across 10 categories, half of which dealt specifically with mobile games.

All in all, PUBG Mobile was voted the overall Best Game of 2018, an especially notable selection since the game’s most apparent competitor, Fortnite, opted to bypass the official Play Store entirely for its Android release. 

PUBG Mobile also snagged one of five awards in the Most Competitive Games category, alongside Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realm War, Dragon Ball Legends, Asphalt 9, and Badland Brawl.

Each of the other three categories, Most Innovative Games, Best Indie Games, and Most Casual Games, offer five top winners as well, though the lists themselves don’t appear to be ranked. Those winners are as follows, while a full rundown of the top apps can be found on Google Play’s website:

Most Innovative Games

Best Indie Games

Most Casual Games

Related Jobs

Disruptor Beam, Inc.
Disruptor Beam, Inc. — Framingham, Massachusetts, United States
[12.04.18]
Senior Producer
Ubiquity6
Ubiquity6 — San Francisco, California, United States
[12.03.18]
Augmented Reality Prototyper
Cignition
Cignition — Palo Alto, California, United States
[11.30.18]
Game Programmer
Fox Cub Games
Fox Cub Games — Remote, California, United States
[11.30.18]
VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Four design lessons which were really obvious to everyone but me
Epic Games launching Steam competitor with 88% revenue share for devs
Apple names Donut County and Gorogoa best iOS games of 2018
Blog: Exhibiting at DreamHack Atlanta 2018


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image