PlayStation Classic's hidden settings accessible through USB keyboards

Sony's PlayStation Classic has a hidden menu setting, and all it takes to gain access is a keyboard.

This revelation comes after the lukewarm reception of the PlayStation Classic among users and developers, especially after it was discovered that the tiny system operates using the long-running open-source PlayStation emulator, PCSX.

Hopefully the discovery will lead to companies reconsidering how retro consoles are produced in the future, but this could be a good opportunity for third-party modders to fix issues like a limited game library or low image quality.

First noticed by the YouTube channel Retro Gaming Arts, the emulator settings menu can be accessed by plugging a keyboard into an open USB slot and hitting the Esc key (although it seems not all keyboards are compatible).

Doing so opens up a list of settings for the PCSX emulator, which could potentially allow access to options like save states, controls, and cheats.

Users who choose to test this for themselves should be wary, as it isn't clear if diving into the settings menu will mess with the retro console or not.