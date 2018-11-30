Get a job: Ubiquity6 is looking for an Augmented Reality Prototyper

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: San Francisco, California

Job Responsibilities:

Work with game designers and other creative stakeholders to rapidly prototype and refine augmented reality experience features and prototypes.

Integrate and troubleshoot art assets into a 3D runtime.

Determine engine feature needs and communicate them to the team.

Independently refine and rapidly improve interaction mechanics.

Document and record gameplay footage and feature specifications for implementation handoff.

Experience Required:

3+ years shipping software features in a personal or professional capacity with a focus on “look and feel”.

Experience building a small experience end to end completely on your own.

Experience rapidly building volumes of prototypes over short periods of time.

Experience working with and taking direction from designers and other creative stakeholders.

Experience learning new technologies on the job.

An interest working in Mobile XR and a practical working knowledge of the XR landscape.

Experience Desired:

3+ years shipping software features in a professional environment.

Experience refining the look of 3D assets in a realtime environment.

Ubiquity6 is committed to recruiting, developing and retaining the most talented people from a diverse candidate pool. We have an inclusive workplace that supports the diverse cultures, backgrounds, perspectives, skills, and experiences of every team member. Women, minorities, queer candidates, candidates with physical or cognitive disabilities, and candidates with non-traditional backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply. If you are talented, passionate, and excited about building the spatial internet and a shared reality, please apply!

