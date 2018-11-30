Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 4, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 4, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 4, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Ubiquity6 is looking for an Augmented Reality Prototyper

Get a job: Ubiquity6 is looking for an Augmented Reality Prototyper

December 4, 2018 | By Staff
December 4, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Augmented Reality Prototyper, Ubiquity6 

Location: San Francisco, California

Job Responsibilities:

  • Work with game designers and other creative stakeholders to rapidly prototype and refine augmented reality experience features and prototypes.
  • Integrate and troubleshoot art assets into a 3D runtime.
  • Determine engine feature needs and communicate them to the team.
  • Independently refine and rapidly improve interaction mechanics.
  • Document and record gameplay footage and feature specifications for implementation handoff. 

Experience Required:

  • 3+ years shipping software features in a personal or professional capacity with a focus on “look and feel”.
  • Experience building a small experience end to end completely on your own.
  • Experience rapidly building volumes of prototypes over short periods of time.
  • Experience working with and taking direction from designers and other creative stakeholders.
  • Experience learning new technologies on the job.
  • An interest working in Mobile XR and a practical working knowledge of the XR landscape. 

Experience Desired:

  • 3+ years shipping software features in a professional environment.
  • Experience refining the look of 3D assets in a realtime environment.

Ubiquity6 is committed to recruiting, developing and retaining the most talented people from a diverse candidate pool. We have an inclusive workplace that supports the diverse cultures, backgrounds, perspectives, skills, and experiences of every team member. Women, minorities, queer candidates, candidates with physical or cognitive disabilities, and candidates with non-traditional backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply. If you are talented, passionate, and excited about building the spatial internet and a shared reality, please apply!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Game Changer
Game Changer — Remote Work From Anywhere, Kansas, United States
[12.04.18]
Mobile Game Programmer
Ubiquity6
Ubiquity6 — San Francisco, California, United States
[12.03.18]
Augmented Reality Prototyper
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[12.03.18]
Mid/Senior Multiplayer Programmer
Take-Two Interactive
Take-Two Interactive — Westwood, MA, Massachusetts, United States
[12.03.18]
Senior Gameplay Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Four design lessons which were really obvious to everyone but me
Valve's Steam Link app lands on Raspberry Pi
Epic Games launching Steam competitor with 88% revenue share for devs
Apple names Donut County and Gorogoa best iOS games of 2018


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image