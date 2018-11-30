Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: The nature of order in game narrative

December 4, 2018
The goal for many game writers is to craft a narrative experience that sticks with the player and becomes something that people will want to come back to over and over again. How can that goal be reached? 

In this GDC 2018 talk, Schell Games' Jesse Schell explores common elements in well-received game narratives in order to help developers create a story that will stick with players long after they finish.

It's an insightful talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

