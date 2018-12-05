Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
December 5, 2018
Chat with the developers of Parkitect starting at 3PM ET

December 5, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

It's been a while since there's been a proper new game in the RollerCoaster Tycoon series, but it's been clear for a while now that when classic game series fall by the wayside, new developers are willing to step in and fill their place in the market. And games like Two-Point Hospital and Cities: Skylines have shown a healthy demand for different kinds of real-world simulators. 

So today at 3PM ET, our colleagues on the GDC Twitch channel will be talking to the developers of Parkitect, a new theme park simulator that's finished its journey through Steam Early Access and built a niche audience in the process. Drop by and ask your questions about designing simulation games or marketing new games in a genre filled with beloved classics! 

And while you're at it, you can follow the GDC Twitch channel for more developer interviews as well as the 2019 Game Developers Choice and IGF Awards! 

