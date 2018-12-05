Chat with the developers of Parkitect starting at 3PM ET

It's been a while since there's been a proper new game in the RollerCoaster Tycoon series, but it's been clear for a while now that when classic game series fall by the wayside, new developers are willing to step in and fill their place in the market. And games like Two-Point Hospital and Cities: Skylines have shown a healthy demand for different kinds of real-world simulators.

So today at 3PM ET, our colleagues on the GDC Twitch channel will be talking to the developers of Parkitect, a new theme park simulator that's finished its journey through Steam Early Access and built a niche audience in the process. Drop by and ask your questions about designing simulation games or marketing new games in a genre filled with beloved classics!

