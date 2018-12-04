Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
December 5, 2018
Valve explains recent Steam store traffic issue, claims it's fixed

December 4, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Valve published a blog post today outlining how a recent Steam code change meant to fix a discoverability bug inadvertently changed the way Steam algorithmically recommends games, harming some devs' traffic.

Most notably, Valve claims that traffic from the "More Like This" recommendation engine on every Steam store page did drop noticeably for two weeks in early October, but that it "recovered around October 19th, and has stabilized since."

This lines up with the sharp dip that devs like Grey Alien Games' Jake Birkett documented last month, and Valve chalks it up to an accidental algorithm change that caused the "More Like This" widget to recommend the most popular games on Steam that share a tag in common with a given game, rather than the most similar games.

At the same time, the company was testing a recommendation algorithm change that also caused some unforeseen traffic drops, and Valve says it will continue to do these sorts of things as it works to improve the storefront.

