December 5, 2018
December 5, 2018
December 5, 2018
Swedish authorities raid Starbreeze on suspicion of insider trading

December 5, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Swedish authorities have raided Payday 2 maker Starbreeze, and one person has been arrested on suspicion of insider trading. 

According to Swedish website Dagens Industri (via Variety), the Swedish Economic Crime Authority (SECA) swept through the company's Stockholm headquarters on Wednesday, and seized various items including a computer. 

That raid was apparently one of several carried out by SECA as part of a wide-ranging insider trading investigation into Starbreeze. Additional information in scarce, but SECA has since issued a statement confirming the report

"The Swedish Economic Crime Authority has carried out a series of house searches regarding suspicion of gross insider trading at gaming company Starbreeze" it wrote on Twitter. "One of the searches has been carried out at the Starbreeze office in central Stockholm. One person has been detained."

The raid caps a whirlwind week for Starbreeze, and it's only been a few days since the Swedish developer-publisher revealed it was filing for administration following poor sales of Overkill's The Walking Dead

That rapid downturn in fortunes also resulted in the departure of Starbreeze CEO Bo Andersson, who left the firm on Monday effective immediately.

