Former Dragon Age director Mike Laidlaw joins Ubisoft Quebec

Mike Laidlaw has joined Assassin's Creed Odyssey developer Ubisoft Quebec as creative director on an unannounced triple-A project.

The former Dragon Age director left BioWare back in October 2017, having also contributed to other franchises including Mass Effect and Jade Empire during his 14 year tenure.

He's since spent the past year working as a consultant on a variety of games, one of which is the project he'll now joining permanently at Ubisoft Quebec.

"In my months working with the team here, I’ve been really impressed with the combination of passion and raw talent in the studio," he wrote on Linkedin.

"If you've played the excellent Assassin’s Creed Odyssey -- which was principally developed here in Quebec City -- you already have some taste of what that combination can produce."

Although Laidlaw couldn't talk specifics, he said the work-in-progress title is exciting enough to make him move halfway across the continent.

"My family will be joining me and while the studio is very comfortable and welcoming to those of us who speak English," he added.

"I'm excited to finally put those years of French classes to the test as I explore historic and beautiful Quebec City. I just have to…you know…shake 20 years of rust off."