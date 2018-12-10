Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
UBM India announces the premiere edition of Game Development and Design Conference

UBM India announces the premiere edition of Game Development and Design Conference

December 11, 2018 | By UBM India
December 11, 2018 | By UBM India
More: Programming, Art, Audio, Design, Production, Business/Marketing

A conference focusing on Gaming and Game development revolution in India

UBM India has announced the premiere edition of Game Development and Design Conference (GDDC) slated for February 21st-22nd 2019 in Pune. As India is turning to one of the largest and fastest growing game markets in the world, GDDC promises to be a platform for the gaming community where professionals congregate, exchange ideas and knowledge, network, and form future alliances to come together and address the challenges and potentials of the industry.

Considering the diverse content of the conference, an expert advisory panel of Mr. Kannan Raju, Vice President and Country Head of GSN GamesMs.Laxmi Desai-Khanolkar, Co-founder and Chief  Executive Officer, Apar GamesMr.Sachin Uppal, Chief Marketing Officer, Play Games24x7 Pvt. Ltdwill be guiding the course of the conference discussions. 

The conference will also see the participation of eminent speakers such as Mr. Kieran O’Leary, Product Marketing Director, GameLoft, Paris, Mr. Manish Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Nazara TechnologiesMr. Alok Kejriwal, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Games2winMr. Ratul Chakraborty, Creative Director, Electronic Arts,Mr.Sachin Uppal, Chief Marketing Officer, Play Games24x7Mr. L. Rahul Mehta, Senior Art Director, ZyngaMr. Anuj Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, Yoozoo GamesIndiaMr. Kannan Raju, Vice President and Country Head, GSN Games, Ms. Keerti Singh, Growth and Operations Head, Hitwicket, Ms. Shilpa Bhat, Vice President - Games, 99Gamesamong others, to share their perspective on the future of game development in India and its various aspects.

With an audience of more than 150 professionals comprising game designers, programmers, artists, producers, and business professionals in the gaming community this platform will be a great medium to enhance knowledge, address challenges and gain insights on future trends of the industry.

The key topics to be discussed at GDDC are:

  • Gaming and game development revolution in India
  • Understanding game design and development for Indian market
  • Mobile games to augmented engagement level games
  • Digital distribution platforms and smart monetization
  • Emerging technologies for gaming industries
  • Better game development through integration of processes and more. 

To learn more about the event and register, visit www.gddcindia.com

About UBM Asia

UBM Asia recently became part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. Please visit www.ubm.com/asiafor more information about our presence in Asia.

About  ‘GAME DEVELOPMENT AND DESIGN CONFERENCE’

GAME DEVELOPMENT AND DESIGN CONFERENCE is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. Please visit www.ubm.com/india for more information about our presence in India.

Gamasutra and Game Development and Design Conference are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

