UBM India announces the premiere edition of Game Development and Design Conference

UBM India has announced the premiere edition of Game Development and Design Conference (GDDC) slated for February 21st-22nd 2019 in Pune. As India is turning to one of the largest and fastest growing game markets in the world, GDDC promises to be a platform for the gaming community where professionals congregate, exchange ideas and knowledge, network, and form future alliances to come together and address the challenges and potentials of the industry.

Considering the diverse content of the conference, an expert advisory panel of Mr. Kannan Raju, Vice President and Country Head of GSN Games, Ms.Laxmi Desai-Khanolkar, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Apar Games, Mr.Sachin Uppal, Chief Marketing Officer, Play Games24x7 Pvt. Ltdwill be guiding the course of the conference discussions.

The conference will also see the participation of eminent speakers such as Mr. Kieran O’Leary, Product Marketing Director, GameLoft, Paris, Mr. Manish Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Nazara Technologies, Mr. Alok Kejriwal, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Games2win, Mr. Ratul Chakraborty, Creative Director, Electronic Arts,Mr.Sachin Uppal, Chief Marketing Officer, Play Games24x7, Mr. L. Rahul Mehta, Senior Art Director, Zynga, Mr. Anuj Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, Yoozoo GamesIndia, Mr. Kannan Raju, Vice President and Country Head, GSN Games, Ms. Keerti Singh, Growth and Operations Head, Hitwicket, Ms. Shilpa Bhat, Vice President - Games, 99Gamesamong others, to share their perspective on the future of game development in India and its various aspects.

With an audience of more than 150 professionals comprising game designers, programmers, artists, producers, and business professionals in the gaming community this platform will be a great medium to enhance knowledge, address challenges and gain insights on future trends of the industry.

The key topics to be discussed at GDDC are:

Understanding game design and development for Indian market

Mobile games to augmented engagement level games

Digital distribution platforms and smart monetization

Emerging technologies for gaming industries

Better game development through integration of processes and more.

