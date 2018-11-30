Get a job: Join the Fantasy Flight team as a Software Engineering Lead

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Fantasy Flight Interactive is the video game development studio for Fantasy Flight Games, a world-class creator of role-playing, board and card games.

We're expanding to create new games and share them with the world at large. Specifically, we're looking for a Software Engineering Lead who will oversee the code base for all of our existing and future games. You will be responsible for working with our outside development partners to perform due diligence and certify that they have the technical chops to create the games we wish to publish. Additionally, you will oversee the engineering of all of our games projects by liaising with our development partner tech directors, reviewing their code, and maintaining our code base.

You will be responsible for all aspects of the software engineering that makes up our games as well as watching tech trends, game engines and tools and advising on which should be retained for our use within business goals.

Essential Functions:

Create and maintain local build systems while reviewing remote build systems.

Oversee the code development process for remote development partners.

Perform coding tasks where necessary from time to time.

Plan strategic technology vision for the studio.

Review and advise on latest technological trends based on business goals.

Visit remote development partner studios to perform due diligence and occasional on site reviews of technology and best coding practices.

Establish and maintain technology pipelines.

Minimum Qualifications:

Strong, demonstrable C# and C++ programming skills and experience.

Strong knowledge of the latest trends, technologies and tools for creating cutting edge games.

Experience working in Unity Game Engine (Additional experience in Unreal a major plus).

Ability to communicate effectively, with a working knowledge of the Microsoft Office Suite.

Experience with PowerPoint and/or Prezi Presentation tools.

An ability to give clear direction and share your vision.

Passion, energy, and enthusiasm.

Preferred candidate will have strong knowledge of scripting languages (Especially Python)

To be considered for this position, submit a resume and a cover letter in PDF with salary requirements.

