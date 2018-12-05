Epic unveils new Fortnite Creative mode focused on building

To usher in Fortnite's upcoming season 7, developer Epic Games announced Fortnite Creative, a new expansion with a focus on building set to drop December 6.

As explained in a blog post, the new mode is similar to the playground expansion previously introduced to the game, which gave players one hour to build, explore and hone their skills without being placed in an ongoing match.

"Design games, race around the island, battle your friends in new ways and build your dream Fortnite. It’s all happening on your own private island where everything you make is saved," the blog reads.

Battle Pass owners will have early access to the Creative mode for the first week of Season 7, during which Battle Pass owners can invite their friends to play on their island.

Starting December 13, all Fortnite players will have access to a private island for free.