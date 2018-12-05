Watch Parkitect's developers explain the design of their theme park sim

In 2014, developers Sebastian Mayer and Garret Randell set out to Kickstart a challenging theme park simulator that would succeed franchises like RollerCoaster Tycoon called Parkitect. While they found an audience on the crowdfunding platform, they were surprised when they hit Steam Early Access how much community support they'd find for their game, guiding them to a successful 1.0 release a few weeks ago.

Over on the GDC Twitch channel today, Mayer and Randell stopped by to discuss their work on Parkitect, the guiding philosophy behind their game design and explanations for why management sim games work so well despite being so dang hard. Despite some technical difficulties, the pair were able to offer a lot of insight for indies looking to build a home for themselves in niche genres.

If you're a game developer in need of insight about venturing into classic game genres, you can now watch the full conversation with Mayer and Randell in the video above!