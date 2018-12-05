Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 5, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 5, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 5, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Watch Parkitect's developers explain the design of their theme park sim

December 5, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
December 5, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In 2014, developers Sebastian Mayer and Garret Randell set out to Kickstart a challenging theme park simulator that would succeed franchises like RollerCoaster Tycoon called Parkitect. While they found an audience on the crowdfunding platform, they were surprised when they hit Steam Early Access how much community support they'd find for their game, guiding them to a successful 1.0 release a few weeks ago. 

Over on the GDC Twitch channel today, Mayer and Randell stopped by to discuss their work on Parkitect, the guiding philosophy behind their game design and explanations for why management sim games work so well despite being so dang hard. Despite some technical difficulties, the pair were able to offer a lot of insight for indies looking to build a home for themselves in niche genres. 

If you're a game developer in need of insight about venturing into classic game genres, you can now watch the full conversation with Mayer and Randell in the video above! You can also follow the GDC Twitch channel for more developer interviews, GDC Talks and the 2019 Game Developers Choice and IGF Award ceremonies. 

Related Jobs

Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[12.05.18]
Senior Producer (f/m)
Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[12.05.18]
Level Artist (m/f)
Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[12.05.18]
Level Designer (m/f)
Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[12.05.18]
Senior 3D Artist (m/f)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Enemy AI design in Tom Clancy's The Division
Epic Games is no longer actively developing Unreal Tournament
Former Dragon Age director Mike Laidlaw joins Ubisoft Quebec
Opinion: It's 'Store Wars' in the 21st century


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image