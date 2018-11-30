Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
December 5, 2018
Video: How developers can collaborate and manage conflict

December 5, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Production, Video

In this GDC 2017 session, Happy Brain Science's Scott Crabtree discusses how to better manage cultures of conflict in a company in order to create more productive, less stressful work environments.

Crabtree explains how developers can reflect on how they relate to conflict, what their studio's culture around conflict is, and how conflict might be useful in certain situations.

It was an insightful talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

