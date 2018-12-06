Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
December 6, 2018
Phil Spencer: Xbox Game Pass will eventually be available on 'every device'

Phil Spencer: Xbox Game Pass will eventually be available on 'every device'

December 6, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
December 6, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Xbox chief Phil Spencer claims Microsoft will eventually bring Xbox Game Pass to "every device" on the market. 

Game Pass is a Netflix-style offering that gives subscribers access to a library of third and first-party Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles -- including big-name titles like Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves, and State of Decay 2 -- for $9.99 per month. 

The service is currently only available on Xbox One, but will soon be heading to PC. That though, isn't where the story ends, but speaking at a conference in San Francisco (via GameSpot) Spencer said it will eventually be available on every device under the sun. 

"So we built Xbox Game Pass -- it started on console, it will come to PC, and eventually it will come to every device -- we use the flywheel that we have with customers on an Xbox to start the growth in Xbox Game Pass," he explained.  

"But as somebody sitting back and taking a longer-term view of where our business is going, you should look at that as a business model that we think scales to billions of people not hundreds of millions of people like retail does."

While the term "every device" leaves plenty of room for speculation, it's possible the plan involves bringing Game Pass to smartphones using the company's recently unveiled Project xCloud streaming technology

Speaking about the new tech back in October, Microsoft explained xCloud will let users stream games on whatever device they choose, and will even let other creators deploy and scale their projects across multiple devices with ease. 

"The future of gaming is a world where you are empowered to play the games you want, with the people you want, whenever you want, wherever you are, and on any device of your choosing," said Microsoft at the time.

"Our vision for the evolution of gaming is similar to music and movies -- entertainment should be available on demand and accessible from any screen."

