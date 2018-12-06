Epic Game Store will give devs as much information as legally possible

The Epic Game Store will provide developers with as much useful information as legally possible, helping them make smarter business decisions and hopefully find success.

Unveiled earlier this week, Epic's fledgling digital marketplace is looking to take on Steam by offering all developers an 88 percent revenue share while giving them the means to establish more direct relationships with players.

According to the store's director of publishing strategy, Sergey Galyonkin (who you might know better as 'Steam Spy'), Epic also wants to share a bucketload of statistics and data with its posse of game developers.

"We’re aiming to provide developers with as much information to make good decisions as legally possible," Galyonkin explained in an interview with Kotaku.

"Contractually we can’t share other companies’ sales data, but we can share other useful stats, especially in an aggregated format. We use a lot of data ourselves and want the developers to have the same tools. And the partners obviously can share their sales information."

Although Galyonkin didn't specify what sort of data developers will be able to get their hands on, his ambition is for the Epic Game Store to provide "way more information about their games that Steam Spy ever could."

It could take a while, though, and Galyonkin notes the storefront will sport a "very barebone backend dashboard" when it launches in 2019. Still, the promise of more info than you can shake a stick at further down the line is rather enticing.

You can hear more from Galyonkin, including how he became a literal Steam Spy after taking a job at Epic, by checking out the full interview over on Kotaku.