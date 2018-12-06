Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 6, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 6, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 6, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Epic Game Store will give devs as much information as legally possible

Epic Game Store will give devs as much information as legally possible

December 6, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
December 6, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The Epic Game Store will provide developers with as much useful information as legally possible, helping them make smarter business decisions and hopefully find success.  

Unveiled earlier this week, Epic's fledgling digital marketplace is looking to take on Steam by offering all developers an 88 percent revenue share while giving them the means to establish more direct relationships with players.

According to the store's director of publishing strategy, Sergey Galyonkin (who you might know better as 'Steam Spy'), Epic also wants to share a bucketload of statistics and data with its posse of game developers.

"We’re aiming to provide developers with as much information to make good decisions as legally possible," Galyonkin explained in an interview with Kotaku

"Contractually we can’t share other companies’ sales data, but we can share other useful stats, especially in an aggregated format. We use a lot of data ourselves and want the developers to have the same tools. And the partners obviously can share their sales information."

Although Galyonkin didn't specify what sort of data developers will be able to get their hands on, his ambition is for the Epic Game Store to provide "way more information about their games that Steam Spy ever could."

It could take a while, though, and Galyonkin notes the storefront will sport a "very barebone backend dashboard" when it launches in 2019. Still, the promise of more info than you can shake a stick at further down the line is rather enticing. 

You can hear more from Galyonkin, including how he became a literal Steam Spy after taking a job at Epic, by checking out the full interview over on Kotaku.

Related Jobs

Disruptor Beam, Inc.
Disruptor Beam, Inc. — Framingham, Massachusetts, United States
[12.06.18]
Game Director, Star Trek Timelines
Purdue University
Purdue University — West Lafayette, Indiana, United States
[12.06.18]
Professor of Practice in Game Development and Design
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[12.06.18]
Junior PHP Developer for Tribal Wars
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[12.06.18]
Unity Developer for a New Mobile Game


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How we ported X-Morph: Defense to Nintendo Switch
Phil Spencer: Xbox Game Pass will eventually be available on 'every device'
Blog: Embracing the pseudo-hallucinatory phenomena induced by games
Enemy AI design in Tom Clancy's The Division


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image