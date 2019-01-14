GDC 2019 will host a Classic Game Postmortem of Paperboy !

Game Developers Conference 2019 organizers are excited to announce that a game industry stalwart will be at the show in March in to give you a rare look at the development of a coin-op classic.

John Salwitz, a veteran game programmer who's worked on everything from Rampart to Klax to Medal of Honor, will be at GDC 2019 in San Francisco the deliver a Classic Game Postmortem of Atari's arcade hit Paperboy!

Salwitz helped co-create Paperboy, and at GDC he'll walk you through the design and development process that culminated in the creation of a modern classic. Expect to get an inside perspective on working at Atari, the nuts and bolts of arcade game design in the '80s, and the untold story of developing a now-classic game.

As always, this Classic Game Postmortem will be an hour-long session, and it's just one of many fantastic classic game retrospectives on offer at this year's show!

There will also be a fantastic Classic Game Postmortem on the original Lemmings, presented by Lemmings co-creator Mike Dailly, as well as one on the traiblazing real-time strategy game Command & Conquer from Westwood Studios cofounder Louis Castle!

Further details on these talks and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco.

