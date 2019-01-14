Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 16, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 16, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 16, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GDC 2019 will host a Classic Game Postmortem of Paperboy !

GDC 2019 will host a Classic Game Postmortem of Paperboy!

January 16, 2019 | By Staff
January 16, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Art, Design, Production, Business/Marketing, GDC

Game Developers Conference 2019 organizers are excited to announce that a game industry stalwart will be at the show in March in to give you a rare look at the development of a coin-op classic. 

John Salwitz, a veteran game programmer who's worked on everything from Rampart to Klax to Medal of Honor, will be at GDC 2019 in San Francisco the deliver a Classic Game Postmortem of Atari's arcade hit Paperboy! 

Salwitz helped co-create Paperboy, and at GDC he'll walk you through the design and development process that culminated in the creation of a modern classic. Expect to get an inside perspective on working at Atari, the nuts and bolts of arcade game design in the '80s, and the untold story of developing a now-classic game.

As always, this Classic Game Postmortem will be an hour-long session, and it's just one of many fantastic classic game retrospectives on offer at this year's show!

There will also be a fantastic Classic Game Postmortem on the original Lemmings, presented by Lemmings co-creator Mike Dailly, as well as one on the traiblazing real-time strategy game Command & Conquer from Westwood Studios cofounder Louis Castle! 

Further details on these talks and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Magnopus
Magnopus — LOS ANGELES, California, United States
[01.15.19]
Experience Engineer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[01.15.19]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[01.15.19]
Junior Programmer, Chicago
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[01.15.19]
Senior Programmer, Chicago


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Thoughts on Detroit: Become Human
EA Vancouver's open-world Star Wars game has been canceled
Blog: A student game dev's experience at MAGFest 2019
Hitman developer IO Interactive has opened a new studio in Malmo


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image