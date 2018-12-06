See BioWare deconstruct the flight and movement of Anthem at GDC 2019

BioWare is preparing to launch one of its biggest games yet, the multiplayer adventure Anthem, and at the 2019 Game Developers Conference in March you'll get an unparalleled look at the game's development.

For example, as part of an Animation Bootcamp talk on "Rocket Man: Creating Flight and Underwater Movement for 'Anthem'", BioWare senior animator David Hoang and senior game designer Daniel Nordlander will reveal the process they used to create some of the more exotic traversal abilities players have at their disposal in Anthem: flight and swim.

Starting with the character physics, they will look at what methods that were employed to get that movement looking and feeling great. They'll also how you how BioWare authored animations to mesh with the character physics in the best way possible.

Together, the pair will also discuss what type of dialogue between animation and design enabled BioWare to achieve a successful end result, and they will provide plenty of examples in the form of videos from development to help illustrate their workflow (and hopefully help you improve yours!)

For more details on this talk (and many more!) check out the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. GDC week takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco.

