Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 10, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 10, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 10, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

See BioWare deconstruct the flight and movement of Anthem at GDC 2019

See BioWare deconstruct the flight and movement of Anthem at GDC 2019

December 10, 2018 | By Staff
December 10, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Design, GDC

BioWare is preparing to launch one of its biggest games yet, the multiplayer adventure Anthem, and at the 2019 Game Developers Conference in March you'll get an unparalleled look at the game's development.

For example, as part of an Animation Bootcamp talk on "Rocket Man: Creating Flight and Underwater Movement for 'Anthem'", BioWare senior animator David Hoang and senior game designer Daniel Nordlander will reveal the process they used to create some of the more exotic traversal abilities players have at their disposal in Anthem: flight and swim.

Starting with the character physics, they will look at what methods that were employed to get that movement looking and feeling great. They'll also how you how BioWare authored animations to mesh with the character physics in the best way possible.

Together, the pair will also discuss what type of dialogue between animation and design enabled BioWare to achieve a successful end result, and they will provide plenty of examples in the form of videos from development to help illustrate their workflow (and hopefully help you improve yours!)

For more details on this talk (and many more!) check out the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC week, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[12.07.18]
Cinematic Animator
Monomi Park
Monomi Park — San Mateo, California, United States
[12.07.18]
Senior Game Designer
Charlie Company
Charlie Company — Culver City, California, United States
[12.07.18]
Senior Unity Programmer/Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[12.06.18]
Senior World Builder


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Tech Deep Dive: The fast and furious window shaders of Forza Horizon 4
Don't Miss: How id Software created the original Doom
China has established an ethics committee to vet online games
The South Korean government just made boosting a criminal offense


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image