Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 6, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 6, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 6, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Enabling ads in Street Fighter V boosts in-game currency rewards

Enabling ads in Street Fighter V boosts in-game currency rewards
December 6, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
December 6, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing

Capcom has introduced optional sponsored content that brands character outfits, loading screens, and level decor in Street Fighter V with advertisements for things like DLC and events such as the upcoming Capcom Pro Tour.

While the odd splash-screen to remind players of upcoming events and promotions isn’t entirely unheard of, the degree to which Street Fighter V features these advertisements is unusual, especially considering that the game itself isn’t a free-to-play title.

All in all, Capcom says that sponsored content will hit the game on December 11, 2018 and will “be displayed in several locations in-game to remind you about costumes, bundles, and the Capcom Pro Tour.”

Players have the option to toggle both if they want to see promotional logos in-game and, to some degree, where those logos show up if enabled. Those that choose to show sponsored content in their games get bonus “fight money” from both ranked and casual online matches as well, though exactly how much hasn't been detailed outside of a note that there will be a limit to exactly how much extra cash players receive. 

As detailed in a blog post, each and every Street Fighter V character will have an “Ad Style” costume that pops a few logos for the content being advertised, currently the Capcom Pro Tour esports event, somewhere on their person. The picture below offers a look at what that first promotion will look like, both in terms of costume changes and advertisements that will show up in many of the game’s stages.

Related Jobs

Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[12.06.18]
Senior Data Scientist
Disruptor Beam, Inc.
Disruptor Beam, Inc. — Framingham, Massachusetts, United States
[12.06.18]
Game Director, Star Trek Timelines
Purdue University
Purdue University — West Lafayette, Indiana, United States
[12.06.18]
Professor of Practice in Game Development and Design
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[12.06.18]
Junior PHP Developer for Tribal Wars


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How we ported X-Morph: Defense to Nintendo Switch
Phil Spencer: Xbox Game Pass will eventually be available on 'every device'
Blog: Embracing the pseudo-hallucinatory phenomena induced by games
Enemy AI design in Tom Clancy's The Division


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image