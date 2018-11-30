Get a job: Star Trek Timelines dev Disruptor Beam is looking for a Game Director

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Framingham, Massachusetts

Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones and Star Trek. This is an opportunity to work with a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.

Today, Disruptor Beam has several new games in its pipeline – but while we expand, we want to bring Star Trek Timelines to the next stage of its evolution. We recently announced a substantial funding commitment from Tilting Point to continue the expansion of Star Trek Timelines, and in this role you’ll be helping to align our team with our publisher and keep the content train running on time, while looking for new opportunities for growth.

The ideal candidate will have a demonstrated aptitude for critical thinking and organization, strong analytical skills, outstanding people and communication skills, and be able to quickly adapt to changing requirements.

You’ll be working closely with the rest of our production team to help guide and support development efforts across the studio for live games as well as games in development.

You’ll use data, evidence and market knowledge to identify opportunities for product improvement.

You’ll work with a cross-functional team to ensure milestones are delivered on time and up to quality standards.

You’ll drive a portion of development by applying agile methodologies and implementing process improvements.

You’ll contribute to a positive workplace.

What We Seek

Experience:

5+ years experience in a production and/or product management role, with at a minimum of 2+ years in a leadership role for a F2P mobile game

Experience with agile development methodologies

Experience making good decisions to improve live ops on a F2P mobile game

4-year degree required (or equivalent experience in a relevant field)

Substantial market knowledge with free-to-play and mobile games.

Skills:

Leadership: Drive alignment, hold discussions, coach/mentor, and help teams reach decisions.

Analytical mindset: Able to understand and evaluate product KPIs and create experiments to test your hypotheses, with an instinct for focusing on the metrics that matter most

Detail-oriented communication: Strong understanding of team dynamics and how to deliver complex information to a wide variety of audiences.

Reliability: Demonstrated ability to make and execute on long-term commitments.

Strong communication skills: Convey ideas through verbal, written and other mediums.

Holistic thinkers: Our games are huge. We need leaders who can evaluate the impact of changes across the game and the schedule.

Entrepreneurial spirit: We need leaders who will strive to improve development through application of best practices and thoughtful experimentation.

Humility: Willingness to be wrong and learn iteratively to find simple solutions to big problems.

Authenticity: Strong love for game development and the IPs we work with.

About Us

Disruptor Beam puts the world’s greatest entertainment franchises into every fan’s pocket. The Boston-area company builds story-rich mobile games that connect players around popular franchises including Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. Disruptor Beam released its first mobile game, Game of Thrones Ascent, in 2013, followed by the widely popular Star Trek Timelines in January 2016, and The Walking Dead: March to War in September 2017. Disruptor Beam was founded by game industry veteran and entrepreneur Jon Radoff, and is backed by GrandBanks Capital, Google Ventures, Romulus Capital, and Converge Venture Partners. For more information visit www.DisruptorBeam.com.

At Disruptor Beam, we celebrate, support, and thrive on hiring people from different and diverse backgrounds. Disruptor Beam is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity or Veteran status. If you have a disability or special need that requires accommodation, please let us know.

