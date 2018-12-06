Black Ops 4 's 'Battle Edition' offers only classic multiplayer and Blackout for $30

Newsbrief: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Treyarch’s multiplayer-only Call of Duty game, is now offering a ‘Battle Edition’ for $30 that only features two of the three game modes offered in the full game.

The cheaper version is currently only announced for PC and features both Blackout, Black Ops’ take on battle royale, and its classic multiplayer mode, meaning that the Call of Duty series mainstay Zombies has been left out in the cold.

However, it’s not the first time Call of Duty has opted to break a game up into smaller portions under a more attractive price tag; publisher Activision released a similar bundle for Black Ops 3 as a 'multiplayer starter pack' that offered a cheaper, campaign-free version of the game with limited multiplayer features.

The Battle Edition is notably less restricted than Black Ops 3’s starter pack since the only real difference between it and the full game is the ability to play the co-op Zombies hoard mode. The company is offering the Zombies-free bundle for $30 on Battle.net until January 7, after which the price jumps to $40. The full game featuring all three multiplayer modes (Blackout, Zombies, and Multiplayer) is still available for $60.