Counter-Strike: Global Offensive adds battle royale mode, goes free-to-play

Valve announced today that Counter Strike: Global Offensive is receiving a battle royale mode titled Danger Zone, in addition to the base game adopting a free-to-play model.

The pivot to a battle royale mode comes amid the continued success of Epic Games' astoundingly popular Fortnite Battle Royale and PUBG Corp's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

Earlier this year, Valve began offering CS:GO for free, although that was only for an offline version of the game.

Straying slightly from the battle royale formula, CS:GO's Danger Zone matches up to 18 players, with rounds reportedly lasting around 10 minutes each.

If queuing as a solo player, it will be a 16 player match. If queuing as a squad of two or three, the match will have up to 18 players.

In addition, players will have an in-game tablet which will allow them to track opponents' positions, deliveries, and chart a path to avoid hazardous areas.

CS:GO's guns have the same behavior and damage in Danger Zone as in other CS:GO game modes as well.

