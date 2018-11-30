Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: The process of polishing Uncharted 3 for release

December 6, 2018 | By Staff
In this GDC 2012 session, Naughty Dog's Benson Russell goes over the approach and principles that Naughty Dog used to make games like Uncharted 3 as polished as possible.

Russell discusses methods used internally, the approach to scheduling, the level of detail to look for, and how the studio strikes a balance between making the game as great as it can be while still shipping on time.

It was an insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

