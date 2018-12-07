Epic Games Store launches with handful of games

It was only unveiled a few days ago, but the Epic Games Store is officially open for business.

Epic launched its fledgling marketplace last night, and anyone curious to see how the much discussed Steam competitor -- which offers devs an 88 percent share of revenue -- is shaping up can check it out right here.

Although the store has opened its doors, there are currently only a handful of titles actually available for purchase.

Those include Supergiant's new roguelike Hades, Tinybuild's stealth-horror prequel Hello Neighbour: Hide and Seek, A44's action-RPG Ashen, Gunfire Games' hack-and-slash threequel Darksiders III, and Epic's own smash-hit Fortnite.

Most of the others displayed are listed as 'coming soon,' but Epic is looking to drive momentum by giving out a new free game every two weeks during 2019.

The first of those timed freebies will be Subnautica, which will be available from December 14 to December 27, followed by Super Meat Boy from December 28 to January 10.