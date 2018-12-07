God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2 win big at The Game Awards

God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2 came out swinging at The Game Awards 2018, which looked to recognize and celebrate the most talented creatives working in the games industry right now.

The big winner on the night was God of War, which took home the coveted Game of the Year and Best Game Direction awards, along with the prize for Best Action-Adventure Game.

Despite being beaten to the top prize, Red Dead Redemption 2 still walked away with four gongs, including Best Narrative, Best Audio Design, Best Score, and Best Performance.

Other notable winners include Fortnite, which nabbed the awards for Best Ongoing Game and Best Multiplayer Game, and Overwatch, which was named Best Esports Game.

There were also plenty of triumphs outside the world of triple-A development. Into The Breach, Overcooked 2, Celeste, and Dead Cells were all honored on the night, beating out big-name competition like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Destiny 2, Super Mario Party, Life is Strange 2, and Valkyria Chronicles 4 in their respective categories.

You can check out the full list of winners over on The Game Awards website, or you can have a gander at our condensed round-up below.

Game of the Year:

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Best Ongoing Game:

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Best Game Direction:

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

A Way Out (Hazelight Studios / EA)

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / SIE)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Best Narrative:

Red Dead Redemption 2 ( Rockstar Games)

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / SIE)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Best Art Direction:

Return of Obra Din (3909 LLC)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Best Family Game:

Overcooked 2 (Ghost Town Games / Team 17)

Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)

Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft

Super Mario Party (NDCube / Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game:

Into the Breach (Subset Games)

BATTLETECH (Harebrained Schemes / Paradox Interactive

Frostpunk (11 bit studios)

The Banner Saga 3 (Stoic Studio / Versus Evil)

Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Sega CS3 / Sega)

Best Sports/Racing Game:

Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)

FIFA 19 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)

Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)

NBA 2K19 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PES Productions / Konami)

Best Multiplayer Game:

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Best Action Game:

Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)

Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Mega Man 11 (Capcom)

Games for Impact: