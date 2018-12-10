Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 11, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 11, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 11, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sea of Thieves devs share automated testing tips at GDC 2019

Sea of Thieves devs share automated testing tips at GDC 2019

December 11, 2018 | By Staff
December 11, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production

Most game developers count on the input of skilled testers to help polish rough games, but at the 2019 Game Developers Conference in March the Sea of Thieves devs will show you how they found success using automated testing techniques from day one.

As part of GDC 2019's Programming track of talks, Rare senior gameplay engineer Robert Masella will be presenting "Automated Testing of Gameplay Features in 'Sea of Thieves'." He'll discuss why automated testing was the right choice for Sea of Thieves, and how it could benefit your game.

What's more, he'll reveal the framework that was built by Rare to easily let team members create automated tests, the different test types the Rare team built, and what test coverage was felt to be right for the game.

The session will also go through best practices you can apply to your own projects for making tests work reliably on a live, evolving game like Sea of Thieves, using clear examples from Rare's own experiences.

Further details on these talks and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Disruptor Beam, Inc.
Disruptor Beam, Inc. — Framingham, Massachusetts, United States
[12.11.18]
Senior Producer
Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[12.10.18]
Lead Producer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — bellevue, Washington, United States
[12.07.18]
Outsource Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[12.07.18]
Character Outsource Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How to get started with game programming
Blog: Why the Epic Store (in its current state) isn't good for anyone
Sledgehammer Games co-founder Glen Schofield has left Activision
Game Tech Deep Dive: The fast and furious window shaders of Forza Horizon 4


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image