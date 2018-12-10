Sea of Thieves devs share automated testing tips at GDC 2019

Most game developers count on the input of skilled testers to help polish rough games, but at the 2019 Game Developers Conference in March the Sea of Thieves devs will show you how they found success using automated testing techniques from day one.

As part of GDC 2019's Programming track of talks, Rare senior gameplay engineer Robert Masella will be presenting "Automated Testing of Gameplay Features in 'Sea of Thieves'." He'll discuss why automated testing was the right choice for Sea of Thieves, and how it could benefit your game.

What's more, he'll reveal the framework that was built by Rare to easily let team members create automated tests, the different test types the Rare team built, and what test coverage was felt to be right for the game.

The session will also go through best practices you can apply to your own projects for making tests work reliably on a live, evolving game like Sea of Thieves, using clear examples from Rare's own experiences.

