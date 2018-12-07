Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 7, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 7, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 7, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

StarVR puts dev program on hold as company shifts from public to private

StarVR puts dev program on hold as company shifts from public to private

December 7, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
December 7, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR

StarVR, a joint VR venture from Acer and Starbreeze, has temporarily suspended the StarVR Developer Program as the company undergoes the operational shift of going from a publicly traded company to a private one.

According to Road to VR, the shift comes after StarVR was delisted from the Taipei stock exchange last month and amid rumors that majority owner Acer is concerned about the company’s future. 

Originally, the StarVR Developer Program sought to get the StarVR One VR headset, access to dev support, and the tech’s SDK in the hands of developers interested in creating apps for the wide-FOV virtual reality headset. The process required developers to apply for the program on the StarVR website, after which the company would review applications and grant approved parties access to dev tools and the opportunity to purchase one of the first production units of the StarVR One for $3,200.

Devs that had already joined the program received an email from StarVR informing them that the program has been put on hold. Attempting to fill out the application for the StarVR Developer Program on the initiative's website also returns a similar message. 

“We regret to inform you that the StarVR Developer Program has been put on hold until further notice,” reads the text of the email obtained by Road to VR. “We believe it is the most responsible course of action to put the StarVR Developer Program on hold while our company is in the process of going private, which may entail some changes to our operations. Your interest and support for StarVR is greatly appreciated. We understand that many of you were looking forward to purchasing the StarVR One headset, and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

While Starbreeze hasn’t been majority owner of StarVR for over a year at this point, StarVR’s transition comes as Starbreeze itself is enduring some rough times. Starbreeze’s CEO Bo Andersson stepped down earlier this week as the company filed for administration following the underwhelming release of Overkill’s The Walking Dead

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — bellevue, Washington, United States
[12.07.18]
Outsource Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[12.07.18]
Senior Lighting Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — bellevue, Washington, United States
[12.07.18]
Senior Community Manager
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[12.07.18]
Character Outsource Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How enemy AI works in Dicey Dungeons
Epic Games Store launches with handful of games
God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2 win big at The Game Awards
UK government to invest $25M into creative industries


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image