StarVR puts dev program on hold as company shifts from public to private

StarVR, a joint VR venture from Acer and Starbreeze, has temporarily suspended the StarVR Developer Program as the company undergoes the operational shift of going from a publicly traded company to a private one.

According to Road to VR, the shift comes after StarVR was delisted from the Taipei stock exchange last month and amid rumors that majority owner Acer is concerned about the company’s future.

Originally, the StarVR Developer Program sought to get the StarVR One VR headset, access to dev support, and the tech’s SDK in the hands of developers interested in creating apps for the wide-FOV virtual reality headset. The process required developers to apply for the program on the StarVR website, after which the company would review applications and grant approved parties access to dev tools and the opportunity to purchase one of the first production units of the StarVR One for $3,200.

Devs that had already joined the program received an email from StarVR informing them that the program has been put on hold. Attempting to fill out the application for the StarVR Developer Program on the initiative's website also returns a similar message.

“We regret to inform you that the StarVR Developer Program has been put on hold until further notice,” reads the text of the email obtained by Road to VR. “We believe it is the most responsible course of action to put the StarVR Developer Program on hold while our company is in the process of going private, which may entail some changes to our operations. Your interest and support for StarVR is greatly appreciated. We understand that many of you were looking forward to purchasing the StarVR One headset, and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

While Starbreeze hasn’t been majority owner of StarVR for over a year at this point, StarVR’s transition comes as Starbreeze itself is enduring some rough times. Starbreeze’s CEO Bo Andersson stepped down earlier this week as the company filed for administration following the underwhelming release of Overkill’s The Walking Dead.