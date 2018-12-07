Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 7, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 7, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 7, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Farming Simulator 19 sells over 1M units 10 days after launch

Farming Simulator 19 sells over 1M units 10 days after launch

December 7, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
December 7, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Farming Simulator 19 has sold over one million copies worldwide within the first 10 days of launch, making it the fastest in the franchise's history to reach this milestone.

The game was released on November 20 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Mac, and features an overhauled graphics engine, new gameplay features, and the inclusion of John Deere to the roster of vehicles.

"It’s incredible to see the impact of the team’s hard work. Never before has a Farming Simulator game reached the one million mark so quickly and we are proud and happy that so many players join us on this amazing journey," said CEO of GIANTS Software Christian Amman.

For a fairly niche title sharing a release date with other blockbuster games, it's a pretty big accomplishment. The developers also took to Twitter to celebrate the news and thank players for their support.

Related Jobs

Charlie Company
Charlie Company — Culver City, California, United States
[12.07.18]
Senior Unity Programmer/Artist
Fox Cub Games
Fox Cub Games — Remote, California, United States
[12.07.18]
VFX Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — bellevue, Washington, United States
[12.07.18]
Outsource Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[12.07.18]
Senior Lighting Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How enemy AI works in Dicey Dungeons
Epic Games Store launches with handful of games
God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2 win big at The Game Awards
UK government to invest $25M into creative industries


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image