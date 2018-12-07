Farming Simulator 19 sells over 1M units 10 days after launch

Farming Simulator 19 has sold over one million copies worldwide within the first 10 days of launch, making it the fastest in the franchise's history to reach this milestone.

The game was released on November 20 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Mac, and features an overhauled graphics engine, new gameplay features, and the inclusion of John Deere to the roster of vehicles.

"It’s incredible to see the impact of the team’s hard work. Never before has a Farming Simulator game reached the one million mark so quickly and we are proud and happy that so many players join us on this amazing journey," said CEO of GIANTS Software Christian Amman.

For a fairly niche title sharing a release date with other blockbuster games, it's a pretty big accomplishment. The developers also took to Twitter to celebrate the news and thank players for their support.