Weekly Jobs Roundup: Sucker Punch, Sony PlayStation, and more are hiring now!

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Are you the type of artist who really understands how to “see the forest for the trees”? Do your co-workers consider you a well-versed generalist and great problem solver? Do you like helping others create art faster and at a higher quality level? Sucker Punch is looking for a driven, self-directed Outsource Artist to use their artistic eye and technical skills to help create the world of Ghost of Tsushima for PlayStation 4.

Location: Remote

A Mobile Game Programmer at Game Changer will be responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining software in a game development environment. The candidate will interact with team members to develop the next generation of the Arena and Stadium gaming experiences while sustaining and improving our current game product line.

Location: Hamburg, Germany

As a vital member of a small Art team, you will be working on state-of-the-art 3D SciFi games in a positive and productive environment. By close collaboration with both the Art team and other teams like Game Design and Programming and mutual feedback, you will further develop both technically and personally.

Location: San Mateo, California

The Sr. Technical Program Manager reports into the Platform Planning & Management (PPM) department’s Business Operations team and is primarily focused on “Go to Market” and in-life project management, communications & operations around the launch of platform products and features. These projects are typically platform initiatives which vary in scope and subject matter, ranging from incremental feature planning through to new hardware and software releases. The PPM team works with a broad set of internal and external teams including global counterparts responsible for all aspects of product planning and development in the PlayStation family. As such, the ideal candidate has direct experience of platform planning and/or managing projects in a global digital media entertainment environment (gaming experience/interest strongly desired).

Location: McKinney, Texas

We are currently seeking an FX Artist to join our growing team. As an FX Artist you will be responsible for bringing our worlds and characters to life! You will take the creative vision set by the director and expand the ideas into your own magical creations; developing effects from concepts to completion.