Dauntless to provide cross-platform play across all devices

Phoenix Labs announced that its free-to-play RPG Dauntless (which is currently available for PC) will be heading to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in April 2019, with a Switch and mobile release to follow later on.

This is another instance of a game (with Fortnite and Rocket League ushering in the feature) to be released with cross-play compatibility across all platforms including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, the Switch and mobile.

As reported by GameSpot, the studio said Dauntless' release on new platforms brings it closer to the team's "One Dauntless" vision, which will allow players to connect through cross-platform play, with their progression and account management to carry across all platforms.

"At Phoenix Labs we define ourselves through a transparent development relationship with our community and strong focus on inclusivity, both at the studio and in our game," said studio co-founder Jesse Houston.