Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 7, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 7, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 7, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Dauntless to provide cross-platform play across all devices

Dauntless to provide cross-platform play across all devices

December 7, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
December 7, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Phoenix Labs announced that its free-to-play RPG Dauntless (which is currently available for PC) will be heading to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in April 2019, with a Switch and mobile release to follow later on.  

This is another instance of a game (with Fortnite and Rocket League ushering in the feature) to be released with cross-play compatibility across all platforms including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, the Switch and mobile. 

As reported by GameSpot, the studio said Dauntless' release on new platforms brings it closer to the team's "One Dauntless" vision, which will allow players to connect through cross-platform play, with their progression and account management to carry across all platforms.

"At Phoenix Labs we define ourselves through a transparent development relationship with our community and strong focus on inclusivity, both at the studio and in our game," said studio co-founder Jesse Houston.

Related Jobs

Charlie Company
Charlie Company — Culver City, California, United States
[12.07.18]
Senior Unity Programmer/Artist
Fox Cub Games
Fox Cub Games — Remote, California, United States
[12.07.18]
VFX Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — bellevue, Washington, United States
[12.07.18]
Outsource Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[12.07.18]
Senior Lighting Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How enemy AI works in Dicey Dungeons
Epic Games Store launches with handful of games
God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2 win big at The Game Awards
UK government to invest $25M into creative industries


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image