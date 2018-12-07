Daybreak Games lays off estimated 70 employees

H1Z1 developer Daybreak Games has laid off a portion of its workforce, cutting jobs across various departments within the studio in the process.

Daybreak confirmed the layoffs had occurred in a statement given to Gamasutra, although the company didn't elaborate on the full extent of the layoffs.

Early reports from former Daybreak President John Smedley on Twitter suggest that the number is estimated to be around 70.

This comes after the studio laid off an undisclosed amount of its staff back in April, shortly after launching its battle royale title H1Z1 out of Early Access.

Fellow devs have taken to Twitter to show their support for those affected by way of sharing the hashtag #GameJobs, as well as sharing a collection of links to open game industry positions.

As always, if you or someone you know has been affected by these layoffs, you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially.

The full statement from Daybreak can be found below:

"We are optimizing our structure to ensure we best position ourselves for continued success in the years to come. This effort has required us to make some changes within the organization and we are doing everything we can to support those impacted in this difficult time."

"As we look to improve efficiencies and realign resources, we remain focused on supporting our existing games and development of our future titles."