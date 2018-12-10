Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 10, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 10, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 10, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The South Korean government just made boosting a criminal offense

The South Korean government just made boosting a criminal offense

December 10, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
December 10, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Boosting is now a criminal offense in South Korea, and those found guilty could face a two-year suspended prison sentence alongside a fine of up to $18,000.

As reported by Korean news site Inven (via Dot Esports), boosting is a lucrative business in the region, and is particularly prevalent in popular titles like Overwatch and League of Legends.

To curb the practice, which sees high-level players log into the accounts of a low-level players to artificially inflate their ranking, the Korean National Assembly has amended the Game Industry Promotion Act to target individual boosters and larger companies that offer the service.

As the name suggests, the Game Industry Promotion Act is designed to protect the wider games industry, and gives the Korean government the power to dish out serious punishments for offenses such as hacking -- and thanks to the recent amendment, boosting.

Related Jobs

Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Broadway, New South Wales, Australia
[12.09.18]
Gameplay Programmer, C++ - Vehicle Physics
Petroglyph Games
Petroglyph Games — Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
[12.09.18]
Sr. Technical Artist - Rigger, Command and Conquer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[12.07.18]
Cinematic Animator
Cignition
Cignition — Palo Alto, California, United States
[12.07.18]
Game Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Tech Deep Dive: The fast and furious window shaders of Forza Horizon 4
China has established an ethics committee to vet online games
The South Korean government just made boosting a criminal offense
How enemy AI works in Dicey Dungeons


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image