The South Korean government just made boosting a criminal offense

Boosting is now a criminal offense in South Korea, and those found guilty could face a two-year suspended prison sentence alongside a fine of up to $18,000.

As reported by Korean news site Inven (via Dot Esports), boosting is a lucrative business in the region, and is particularly prevalent in popular titles like Overwatch and League of Legends.

To curb the practice, which sees high-level players log into the accounts of a low-level players to artificially inflate their ranking, the Korean National Assembly has amended the Game Industry Promotion Act to target individual boosters and larger companies that offer the service.

As the name suggests, the Game Industry Promotion Act is designed to protect the wider games industry, and gives the Korean government the power to dish out serious punishments for offenses such as hacking -- and thanks to the recent amendment, boosting.