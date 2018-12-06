Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 10, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 10, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 10, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Catch new & classic GDC talks broadcasting live on the GDC Twitch channel

December 10, 2018 | By Staff
December 10, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Programming, Art, Audio, Design, Production, Business/Marketing, Video

Heads up: The official Game Developers Conference Twitch channel has begun broadcasting gems from the GDC Vault of game development talks, roundtables, and postmortems, and you can tune in live now to watch!

Now, in addition to a steady stream of live interviews with game developers, the GDC Twitch channel will regularly broadcast contemporary and classic talks from GDCs past and present.

While the video rotation and schedule will shift over time, you can expect to tune in to the GDC Twitch channel on most weekdays (Pacific time) and catch something informative, exciting, or just plain interesting! If you happen to tune in partway through a talk you really enjoy and want to look up the full version, you can do so via the official GDC YouTube channel (which is entirely free) and the GDC Vault.

The Vault offers a smorgasbord of free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers. Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page.

Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Broadway, New South Wales, Australia
[12.09.18]
Gameplay Programmer, C++ - Vehicle Physics
Cignition
Cignition — Palo Alto, California, United States
[12.07.18]
Game Programmer
Wombat Studio
Wombat Studio — Santa Clara, California, United States
[12.07.18]
Mobile Engineer
Charlie Company
Charlie Company — Culver City, California, United States
[12.07.18]
Senior Unity Programmer/Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Tech Deep Dive: The fast and furious window shaders of Forza Horizon 4
Don't Miss: How id Software created the original Doom
China has established an ethics committee to vet online games
The South Korean government just made boosting a criminal offense


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image