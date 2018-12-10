Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 10, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 10, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 10, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

John Romero plans Doom spiritual successor in the form of a free Doom Megawad

John Romero plans Doom spiritual successor in the form of a free Doom Megawad

December 10, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
December 10, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

John Romero, the co-creator of the original Doom, is releasing a spiritual successor to id Software’s classic first-person shooter in the form of Sigil, a free mod for the 1993 game.

Circling back to tie up loose ends on a project 25 years later isn’t exactly a common endeavor, but that’s what Romero Games aims to do through Sigil. Due out in February 2019, the unofficial Doom spiritual successor is being given away as an entirely free release, though it will require a registered copy of the original Doom to run.

The announcement page for the game specifically notes that Sigil isn’t affiliated with or authorized by Doom IP holder id Software and its parent company ZeniMax, specifically billing Sigil as a spiritual successor to the classic game that offers both single-player and multiplayer content. 

While the mod itself is being released for free, Romero is working with Limited Run Games to churn out two levels of merch packs (called ‘fan boxes’ rather than collectors editions or physical releases of Sigil) that offer things like art, an additional soundtrack, and a flash drive containing the mod for either $166 or $39.99.

Related Jobs

Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[12.10.18]
Lead Producer
Petroglyph Games
Petroglyph Games — Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
[12.09.18]
Sr. Technical Artist - Rigger, Command and Conquer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[12.07.18]
Cinematic Animator
Monomi Park
Monomi Park — San Mateo, California, United States
[12.07.18]
Senior Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Tech Deep Dive: The fast and furious window shaders of Forza Horizon 4
Don't Miss: How id Software created the original Doom
China has established an ethics committee to vet online games
The South Korean government just made boosting a criminal offense


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image