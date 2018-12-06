Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 10, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 10, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 10, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: The team at Hi-Rez Studios is hiring a Lead Gameplay Programmer

Get a job: The team at Hi-Rez Studios is hiring a Lead Gameplay Programmer

December 10, 2018 | By Staff
December 10, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Lead Gameplay Programmer, Hi-Rez Studios

Location: Alpharetta, Georgia

Hi-Rez Studios is immediately hiring an experienced Lead Programmer to work at our studio on Paladins in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins, and Tribes: Ascend as we embark on exciting new online game projects.

What our Lead Programmers do:

  • Works closely with Technical Director to create & maintain the code base at a set quality and efficiency bar.
  • Carries out supervisory responsibilities for the Programming team
  • Provides direction & mentoring to the programming team
  • Design and architect new game enhancements and implement bug fixes using UE3
  • Design and architect other client or server systems as required.
  • Test and refine systems throughout the development cycle of the project.
  • Work closely with design and art disciplines in the development of products.
  • Write clear, maintainable, portable code.
  • Participate in code and architecture reviews.

Who we are looking for:

  • Exceptional C/C++ design and programming skills.
  • Proven outstanding debugging and technical problem ownership skills
  • 7+ years of experience with programming for video games, with shipped PC/Console titles.
  • Bachelor’s degree or greater in Computer Science or similar discipline (Math, Physics, CE or EE) or equivalent experience through professional game development, indie projects, or mods.
  • Experience leading or mentoring less experienced programmers.
  • Experience with the Unreal Engine.
  • Team-oriented, but self-motivated.
  • Thrives upon change. Comfortable prototyping and working with an iterative development process that changes rapidly.
  • Passion for games. Strong work ethic.
  • Problem solver.

Preferred candidate has:

  • A strong appreciation for competitive games and plays them on their free time.
  • Familiarity with Jira from a tools perspective.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Broadway, New South Wales, Australia
[12.09.18]
Gameplay Programmer, C++ - Vehicle Physics
Cignition
Cignition — Palo Alto, California, United States
[12.07.18]
Game Programmer
Wombat Studio
Wombat Studio — Santa Clara, California, United States
[12.07.18]
Mobile Engineer
Charlie Company
Charlie Company — Culver City, California, United States
[12.07.18]
Senior Unity Programmer/Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Tech Deep Dive: The fast and furious window shaders of Forza Horizon 4
Don't Miss: How id Software created the original Doom
China has established an ethics committee to vet online games
The South Korean government just made boosting a criminal offense


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image