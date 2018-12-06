Get a job: The team at Hi-Rez Studios is hiring a Lead Gameplay Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Alpharetta, Georgia

Hi-Rez Studios is immediately hiring an experienced Lead Programmer to work at our studio on Paladins in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins, and Tribes: Ascend as we embark on exciting new online game projects.

What our Lead Programmers do:

Works closely with Technical Director to create & maintain the code base at a set quality and efficiency bar.

Carries out supervisory responsibilities for the Programming team

Provides direction & mentoring to the programming team

Design and architect new game enhancements and implement bug fixes using UE3

Design and architect other client or server systems as required.

Test and refine systems throughout the development cycle of the project.

Work closely with design and art disciplines in the development of products.

Write clear, maintainable, portable code.

Participate in code and architecture reviews.

Who we are looking for:

Exceptional C/C++ design and programming skills.

Proven outstanding debugging and technical problem ownership skills

7+ years of experience with programming for video games, with shipped PC/Console titles.

Bachelor’s degree or greater in Computer Science or similar discipline (Math, Physics, CE or EE) or equivalent experience through professional game development, indie projects, or mods.

Experience leading or mentoring less experienced programmers.

Experience with the Unreal Engine.

Team-oriented, but self-motivated.

Thrives upon change. Comfortable prototyping and working with an iterative development process that changes rapidly.

Passion for games. Strong work ethic.

Problem solver.

Preferred candidate has:

A strong appreciation for competitive games and plays them on their free time.

Familiarity with Jira from a tools perspective.

