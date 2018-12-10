Tim Schafer, Amy Hennig among inaugural speakers confirmed for DICE 2019

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences' (AIAS) 2019 DICE Summit will be held February 11th to the 13th at the Aria Resort & Casino Las Vegas, where four speakers have been confirmed to discuss the theme of trailblazers.

The four confirmed speakers include Weta Workshop's director Greg Broadmore, Ubisoft's director of production studio service Yves Jacquier, CEO of Double Fine Productions' Tim Schafer, and game director Amy Hennig.

As explained in a press release, game developers will share insights into the groundbreaking principals and tools that drive and empower them, their teams, and the community at large to create better worlds in which to play and a better world in which to live.

