Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 10, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 10, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 10, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Citing support issues, Epic stops selling Infinity Blade games

Citing support issues, Epic stops selling Infinity Blade games

December 10, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
December 10, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    1 comments
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

In a blog post today Epic Games confirmed reports that it has removed Chair Entertainment's three Infinity Blade iOS games from sale on Apple's App Store, explaining that it no longer makes sense for the company to support the games.

It's a notable departure given the impact of the original Infinity Blade in 2011, when it debuted as the first Unreal Engine mobile game and went on to set new benchmarks for mobile game design.

But the trilogy of action-RPG swipe-'em-ups are a few years old at this point (Infinity Blade III debuted in 2013), and Epic clams that "with the development of Spyjinx and other projects, it has become increasingly difficult for our team to support the Infinity Blade series at a level that meets our standards."

Spyjinx is, of course, the spy game project that Infinity Blade dev Chair Entertainment announced it was working on in conjunction with film director J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot production company.

As far as other projects go, Epic currently seems intently focused on the continued success of Fortnite and the recent launch of its own Epic Games Store. The company has also shut down all microtransactions offered within the Infinity Blade games, though it plans to continue updating Infinity Blade III through at least the end of the year. 

Incidentally, devs can still download the Infinity Blade Unreal Engine assets (culled mainly from cancelled spin-off Infinity Blade: Dungeons) that Epic released for free in 2015. For more insight into the origins and impact of Infinity Blade, check out this in-depth chat we had with the game's dev team back in 2011.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[12.10.18]
Mid/Senior Multiplayer Programmer
The Behemoth
The Behemoth — San Diego, California, United States
[12.10.18]
Marketing Coordinator
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[12.10.18]
Senior Environment Technical Artist
Take-Two Interactive
Take-Two Interactive — Westwood, MA, Massachusetts, United States
[12.10.18]
Senior Gameplay Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Tech Deep Dive: The fast and furious window shaders of Forza Horizon 4
John Romero plans Doom spiritual successor in the form of a free Doom Megawad
Devs explore what did and didn't work in their text-driven IF Comp games
Don't Miss: How id Software created the original Doom


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image