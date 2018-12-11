Chat with Supergiant Games' Greg Kasavin about making Hades at 1PM ET

During the Game Awards last week, Supergiant Games smashed back into the spotlight with the announcement of their new hack-and-slash roguelike Hades. Not only would the game be Early Access (a new for the company), it's also being published first on Epic's new game store.

Since a lot of developers likely have questions about A. Supergiant tackling a semi-new genre, and B. its decision to launch on the Epic store, the GDC Twitch channel will be streaming a few runs of Hades today at 1PM ET, with special guest Greg Kasavin, creative director at Supergiant Games! Kasavin will be taking questions from the chat and discussing the process that gave birth to Hades, so make sure to join in Twitch chat during the conversation.

And while you're at it, you can follow the GDC Twitch channel for developer interviews, streamed GDC talks, and the 2019 Game Developers Choice and IGF Awards!