Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 11, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 11, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 11, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chat with Supergiant Games' Greg Kasavin about making Hades at 1PM ET

December 11, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
December 11, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

During the Game Awards last week, Supergiant Games smashed back into the spotlight with the announcement of their new hack-and-slash roguelike Hades. Not only would the game be Early Access (a new for the company), it's also being published first on Epic's new game store. 

Since a lot of developers likely have questions about A. Supergiant tackling a semi-new genre, and B. its decision to launch on the Epic store, the GDC Twitch channel will be streaming a few runs of Hades today at 1PM ET, with special guest Greg Kasavin, creative director at Supergiant Games! Kasavin will be taking questions from the chat and discussing the process that gave birth to Hades, so make sure to join in Twitch chat during the conversation. 

And while you're at it, you can follow the GDC Twitch channel for developer interviews, streamed GDC talks, and the 2019 Game Developers Choice and IGF Awards! 

Related Jobs

Playful Corp
Playful Corp — McKinney, Texas, United States
[12.11.18]
UI Designer
Toadman Interactive
Toadman Interactive — Berlin, Germany
[12.11.18]
Senior Game Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[12.10.18]
Mid/Senior Multiplayer Programmer
The Behemoth
The Behemoth — San Diego, California, United States
[12.10.18]
Marketing Coordinator


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How to get started with game programming
Blog: Why the Epic Store (in its current state) isn't good for anyone
Sledgehammer Games co-founder Glen Schofield has left Activision
Game Tech Deep Dive: The fast and furious window shaders of Forza Horizon 4


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image