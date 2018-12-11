Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
December 11, 2018
Sledgehammer Games co-founder Glen Schofield has left Activision

December 11, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Sledgehammer Games co-founder Glen Schofield has left Activision after almost a decade to "try something new."

Breaking the news on Twitter, Schofield explained that while he'd had a great run at the company -- working on three Call of Duty titles including Modern Warfare 3, Advanced Warfare, and WWII -- he felt it was time to move on. 

The news might come as a surprise to some, given it's only been a few months since Schofield announced he'd be departing Sledgehammer to take on new "executive duties" within Activision. 

At the time, Schofield said he was leaving the studio to explore new game ideas for Activision, but has now chosen to leave the publisher for good. 

Prior to establishing Sledgehammer and joining Activision, Schofield served as the VP and general manager at Visceral Games, and helped create the Dead Space franchise. 

As for his next project, Schofield says he's keen to work on something "exciting," and in a brief interview with GameSpot claimed he still has a "couple of good games" left in him.

"I have nothing but good things to say about my time at Activision," he added. "After nine years of CoD (which I love), I just think I need a change. I seriously am going to take my time finding my next gig. Make sure it's exactly what I want to do."

