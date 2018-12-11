Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 11, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 11, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 11, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

UK Parliament launches inquiry into 'immersive and addictive' tech

UK Parliament launches inquiry into 'immersive and addictive' tech

December 11, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
December 11, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

UK Parliament has launched an inquiry into the growth and effects of "immersive and addictive technologies," such as virtual and augmented reality headsets. 

The investigation will be led by the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee (DCMS), and will specifically look at how the addictive nature of some tech affects engagement with video game and social media, particularly among younger users. 

With that in mind, the inquiry will touch on various topical issues such as the future of esports in the UK, the wider uses of gamification, the potential links between gaming and gambling, and digital media and video game addiction. 

"During our recent inquiries, the committee has heard repeated concerns about the impact to society of the increasing amounts of time that people spend immersed in online worlds, and the potentially addictive nature of social media and gaming," explained DCMS chair Damian Collins, 

"We want to explore these concerns during this inquiry and consider what the right response should be in setting public policy for the future."

The Committee has invited relevant organizations and experts to share any evidence related to the inquiry by January 14, 2019, but hasn't revealed when it'll be sharing its findings. 

Related Jobs

Playful Corp
Playful Corp — McKinney, Texas, United States
[12.11.18]
UI Designer
Playful Corp
Playful Corp — McKinney, Texas, United States
[12.11.18]
FX Artist
Toadman Interactive
Toadman Interactive — Berlin, Germany
[12.11.18]
Senior Game Designer
Game Changer
Game Changer — Remote Work From Anywhere, Kansas, United States
[12.11.18]
Mobile Game Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How to get started with game programming
Blog: Why the Epic Store (in its current state) isn't good for anyone
Sledgehammer Games co-founder Glen Schofield has left Activision
Game Tech Deep Dive: The fast and furious window shaders of Forza Horizon 4


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image