UK Parliament launches inquiry into 'immersive and addictive' tech

UK Parliament has launched an inquiry into the growth and effects of "immersive and addictive technologies," such as virtual and augmented reality headsets.

The investigation will be led by the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee (DCMS), and will specifically look at how the addictive nature of some tech affects engagement with video game and social media, particularly among younger users.

With that in mind, the inquiry will touch on various topical issues such as the future of esports in the UK, the wider uses of gamification, the potential links between gaming and gambling, and digital media and video game addiction.

"During our recent inquiries, the committee has heard repeated concerns about the impact to society of the increasing amounts of time that people spend immersed in online worlds, and the potentially addictive nature of social media and gaming," explained DCMS chair Damian Collins,

"We want to explore these concerns during this inquiry and consider what the right response should be in setting public policy for the future."

The Committee has invited relevant organizations and experts to share any evidence related to the inquiry by January 14, 2019, but hasn't revealed when it'll be sharing its findings.