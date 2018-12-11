Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 11, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 11, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 11, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Ubisoft ends automatic bans for offensive language in Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft ends automatic bans for offensive language in Rainbow Six Siege

December 11, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
December 11, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Newsbrief: Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege will no longer dole out instantaneous bans to players that use offensive language in in-game chat, saying in a blog post that the developer is looking to “evolve” its anti-toxicity systems to something less intrusive to non-offenders. 

Implemented in July, the previous system issued immediate, mid-match bans to Rainbow Six Siege players if they sent certain offensive terms or hate speech through the first-person shooter’s in-game chat. First offenders got off with shorter, 30-minute bans, but the length of the punishment increased for repeat offenders. 

The new system still makes use of the chat filters Ubisoft has set up to detect toxic behavior, but instead those filters now block the message from being sent and refer the case off to a human moderator for review. Ubisoft says that this approach gives it more opportunities to be transparent about its ban system and encourages "players to be vigilant with the language they are using."

Related Jobs

Playful Corp
Playful Corp — McKinney, Texas, United States
[12.11.18]
UI Designer
Playful Corp
Playful Corp — McKinney, Texas, United States
[12.11.18]
FX Artist
Toadman Interactive
Toadman Interactive — Berlin, Germany
[12.11.18]
Senior Game Designer
Soulbound Studios
Soulbound Studios — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[12.10.18]
Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How to get started with game programming
Blog: How Tom Clancy's The Division manages AI online
Ubisoft ends automatic bans for offensive language in Rainbow Six Siege
Blog: Why the Epic Store (in its current state) isn't good for anyone


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image