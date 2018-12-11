Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
December 11, 2018
Watch Greg Kasavin discuss the development of Supergiant Games' Hades

December 11, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Console/PC, Design, Video

During the Game Awards last week, Supergiant Games announced that its new title would be an Early Access game released on the Epic Games Store.

Launching a surprise game with a different model is enough to evoke questions from any game developer, so today on the GDC Twitch channel, Supergiant Games creative director Greg Kasavin was kind enough to sit down for a chat about the process behind developing Hades

Thankfully, both fans of Hades and aspiring game developers joined the chat, and were able to ask Kasavin a slew of questions relevant to other developers considering Early Access or publishing their game on the Epic store. For your convenience, we've linked to the conversation up above so you can see Kasavin's full answers for yourself. 

If you enjoyed this chat with Kasavin, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel for more game developer interviews, livestreams of talks from the GDC Vault, and the 2019 Game Developers Choice and IGF Awards! 

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

