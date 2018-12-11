Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 11, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 11, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 11, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Mobile app demo platform AppOnboard raises extra $15M in funding

Mobile app demo platform AppOnboard raises extra $15M in funding

December 11, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
December 11, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

AppOnboard, a mobile app demo and analytics platform for developers, announced that it has raised $15 million in a new round of funding led by Breakaway Growth, for a total of $30 million raised this year.

The company made news earlier this year after announcing its tech would be used to bring playable demos (dubbed App Store Demos) to the Google Play store with a "try now" button.

Displayed next to the purchase or download button, the feature is supposed to help developers with findability on the mobile app store. 

The new funding is a result of the rapid growth and increasing global demand for its App Store Demos product and the AppOnboard app demo platform.  

As detailed in a press release, AppOnboard plans to use the additional funds to expand globally in Europe and Asia, with an office expansion planned in Seoul specifically. AppOnboard’s headquarters is in Los Angeles, with three more offices in San Francisco, Seattle, and London. 

The company is also offering a 30-day free trial for its App Store Demos product to any new developer looking to build and launch a Google Play Instant app on the Google Play store.

For more information, click here

Related Jobs

Playful Corp
Playful Corp — McKinney, Texas, United States
[12.11.18]
UI Designer
Playful Corp
Playful Corp — McKinney, Texas, United States
[12.11.18]
FX Artist
Toadman Interactive
Toadman Interactive — Berlin, Germany
[12.11.18]
Senior Game Designer
Game Changer
Game Changer — Remote Work From Anywhere, Kansas, United States
[12.11.18]
Mobile Game Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How to get started with game programming
Blog: How Tom Clancy's The Division manages AI online
Ubisoft ends automatic bans for offensive language in Rainbow Six Siege
Blog: Why the Epic Store (in its current state) isn't good for anyone


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image