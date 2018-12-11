Mobile app demo platform AppOnboard raises extra $15M in funding

AppOnboard, a mobile app demo and analytics platform for developers, announced that it has raised $15 million in a new round of funding led by Breakaway Growth, for a total of $30 million raised this year.

The company made news earlier this year after announcing its tech would be used to bring playable demos (dubbed App Store Demos) to the Google Play store with a "try now" button.

Displayed next to the purchase or download button, the feature is supposed to help developers with findability on the mobile app store.

The new funding is a result of the rapid growth and increasing global demand for its App Store Demos product and the AppOnboard app demo platform.

As detailed in a press release, AppOnboard plans to use the additional funds to expand globally in Europe and Asia, with an office expansion planned in Seoul specifically. AppOnboard’s headquarters is in Los Angeles, with three more offices in San Francisco, Seattle, and London.

The company is also offering a 30-day free trial for its App Store Demos product to any new developer looking to build and launch a Google Play Instant app on the Google Play store.

