Get a job: Avakin Life dev Lockwood Publishing is hiring a Backend Engineer

December 11, 2018 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

GO Backend EngineerLockwood Publishing

Location: Nottingham, England, United Kingdom

With 5.7 million monthly users, we're currently working on developing and improving the backend of Avakin Life - but we need more help. If you're a backend coder with experience in golang, python or java, we'd love to hear from you. 

Responsibilities

  • Creation and maintenance of fast, efficient and reliable backend micro-services to be used by the game client
  • Assist with the implementation and maintenance of automated testing for our backend API and services
  • Create and maintain minimum amount of documentation required for team members to understand how web services and API function

REQUIREMENTS

  • Minimum of two years developing back-end systems for video games, gaming/gambling, or any other large-scale back-end API or web development
  • A working knowledge of PostgreSQL, MySQL or SQL Server
  • A basic level of Python programming ability
  • A clear understanding of fault tolerance and data integrity in relation to back-end architecture
  • A huge willingness to learn and expand their technical horizons
  • Ability to both troubleshoot and identify optimization opportunities in back-end APIs
  • Practical experience of Linux 

BENEFITS

Why Choose Us?

  • Competitive salary with quarterly bonus scheme. 
  • Flexible work hours 
  • Staff social outings 
  • Pension and Gym Membership 

About Lockwood:

Lockwood Publishing is one of the leading independent UK mobile games companies. Our most successful product to date is a 3D virtual world on mobile called Avakin Life.

We want to hear from talented and passionate developers who can help us implement our incredibly exciting and ambitious road-map. As part of the team at Lockwood, you will enjoy a creative, challenging and collaborative environment where your ideas will be every bit as valued as your design expertise. Our working environment is extremely open, and all team members have complete access to any metrics they wish. We hold regular company-wide briefings to ensure team members and departments are aware of the direct impact their efforts have on the progress of the project. Best of all, because we believe team members deserve more than a pat on the back for their effort, we offer a bonus scheme that pays out 50% of any increase in record quarterly profits directly to the team.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

