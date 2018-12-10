Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Epic Store to launch cross-platform games services suite

Epic Store to launch cross-platform games services suite

December 12, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
December 12, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Epic is rolling out many new features for the Epic Games Store beginning in 2019, starting with the launch of a cross-platform games services suite free for all developers and open to all engines, platforms, and stores.

As explained in a press release, developers are free to choose mix-and-match solutions from Epic and others as they wish, and all services will be operated in a privacy-friendly, GDPR-compliant manner. 

The service launch will begin with a SDK encapsulating Epic's online services, together with Unreal Engine and Unity integrations. From there, it will start with a core set of features and expand over time.

Some specific features outlined are cross-platform login, friends, presence, profiles, and entitlements (slated for release within the first six months of 2019 to PC and other platforms throughout 2019).

This feature will provide the core functionality for persistently recognizing players across multiple sessions and devices, identifying friends, and managing free and paid item entitlements.

This will support all seven major platforms (PC, Mac, iOS, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) to the full extent each platform allows per title.

Other features to be included are PC/Mac overlay API, cross-platform voice communication, cross-platform matchmaking and parties, cross-platform trophies and achievements, and cross-platform data management. 

More information about the service will reportedly be revealed over the next few months. 

