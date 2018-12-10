Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
December 11, 2018
Video: Reaching new audiences with Cosmic Top Secret

December 11, 2018 | By Staff
More: Indie, Design, Video

In this GDC talk, indie developers Trine Laier, Lise Saxtrup and Kristian Torgard share concrete suggestions about reaching new kinds of audiences based on their experience combining film and games with the game Cosmic Top Secret.

They also provide insights into using tools and methods from auto-fiction, documentaries, and filmmaking, in game development. 

It's an insightful talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

