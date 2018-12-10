Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get game design tips and tricks from Dead Cells ' co-creator at GDC 2019

Get game design tips and tricks from Dead Cells' co-creator at GDC 2019

December 12, 2018 | By Staff

December 12, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Design, GDC

Motion Twin's Dead Cells earned rave reviews when it launched out of Early Access this year, and at the 2019 Game Developers Conference in March you'll get to hear firsthand what specific design decisions helped make the game a success.

Motion Twin's Sebastien Benard will be at the show to deliver a promising Design track talk, "'Dead Cells': What the F*n!?", that's all about the little things that turned out to make the game significantly better. 

This talk isn't technical, instead focusing much more on the tricks and tips that were learned during Dead Cells' development. It involves controls, game design, player feedback, particles, and a general commitment to making players' lives easier -- while maintaining Dead Cells' signature challenge. 

For more details on this talk (and many more!) check out the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC week, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

